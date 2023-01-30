‘Deep breaths’: Dispatch audio details response of deadly shooting, crash in West Baltimore

By WJZ Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old woman was driving with two young children Saturday evening in West Baltimore when she was shot, causing her to crash the car.

The young children – ages 3 years old and 2 months old – were injured in the crash at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street in West Baltimore

A 43-year-old man at the scene was shot and killed, while a 65-year-old man was also injured.

“Everybody, deep breaths.”

— Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) January 30, 2023 Police believe a gunman or multiple gunmen opened fire but do not know if the intended targets were people in a vehicle or individuals who were on the sidewalk.

A day later, police are still trying to identify the shooter.

“Whoever did this tonight is a coward,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “There is no if, ands or buts about that.”

WJZ did get a copy of the dispatch audio from Saturday night. It gives a glimpse of what unfolded.

“Shot spotter alert,” a first responder said. “Pennsylvania Avenue. 17 rounds. Central District.”

According to dispatch audio, several shots were fired at the intersection near the Avenue Market around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

“Hey, I’ve got a car that crashed over on Penn and Laurens on the other side,” a dispatcher said.

The scene so chaotic, dispatchers had to prepare themselves.

“Everybody deep breaths,” a first responder said. “We’ve got two victims one car on the other side.”

Baltimore Police said the 43-year-old was standing in the area of the crash when he was fatally shot, as was a 65-year-old man who is expected to survive.

The woman, police said, was shot while she was driving, causing her to crash her car.

“We’ve got a baby inside of the car,” a first responder said.

The children were not shot but both did get hurt in the crash. Police said they are stable, but the infant is in critical condition.

Police said the case is active and they’re investigating trying to find a suspect and a motive.

“The reality is that people are now shooting at each other, killing each other over basic conflict,” Mayor Scott said on CNN on Sunday.

Mayor Scott, who was at the scene Saturday night, urges people to come forward so police can make arrests.

“We’re going to continue to apply pressure to the community because there were dozens of people out there and someone knows who did this and someone has to step up,” Scott said.

Police said they did detain a person Saturday night, but do not have any updates on why that person was detained.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to give them a call.

