Man found shot to death in home of another man who’s been missing since last week, police say

By Jeff Ehling

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A homeowner has not been seen since a murder victim was found at the missing man’s house, and Houston police say they need your help finding him.

Officers were called last Friday at about 8:30 a.m. to the home in the 1700 block of T.C. Jester Boulevard for a welfare check.

It was the homeowner’s neighbors who called police after seeing a pickup truck had been left running in the garage for several hours and the homeowner wasn’t picking up his phone.

Police said they have not been able to locate 37-year-old James Gerald Martin III since Thursday of last week.

Once inside the home, police found a 35-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Detectives tell us the man’s injuries came from the day before.

Police are trying to locate Martin, though he has not been charged in the incident. Police are also looking for a missing 2022 white Dodge Ram pickup truck with Oregon license plate 915LP.

Police said neighbors knew something was not right in the home.

“It was unusual, so the neighbors reached out to family, and ultimately, they decided to call 911,” Det. Blake Roberts with HPD said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.