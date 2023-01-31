Kansas City Royals hosting community meetings on downtown ballpark district this week

By Martin Augustine

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — This week, the Kansas City Royals will host a pair of meetings as the team works to decide where to build a new stadium.

The public will be able to weigh in on the decision at the Urban Youth Academy, where the first of those meetings will be held Tuesday.

The reality of a downtown ballpark has been steadily growing in Kansas City for some time since new ownership took over the team.

The idea behind these meetings is for Royals’ leadership to hear from various neighborhood groups and interests.

Ownership says the meetings will help the public have input into where a potential new stadium, and a ballpark district around it, would best suit the team while also benefiting surrounding neighborhoods.

It’s a two-way street. The meetings also allow the public to listen in on the viewpoints of team leadership and ideas from stadium designers.

The panel leading the meeting is Royals chairman and CEO John Sherman, two other team executives and representatives from the Kansas City-based architecture firm Populous.

Tuesday’s meeting at the Urban Youth Academy runs from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can always stay up to date with future meetings by signing up for email alerts through a website dedicated to the project.

Wednesday’s meeting runs from 5-30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Midwest Genealogy Center at 3440 South Lee’s Summit Road in Independence.

Last month, in an open letter to the Kansas City community, Royals owner John Sherman said there would be a mix of public and private investment to pay for the new ballpark district, which is expected to cost $2 billion.

