$150K for 3-bedroom home? Las Vegas company unveils prototype

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days.

The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International Builders Show. According to the company, it will soon be available.

The purpose of Boxabl is exactly to solve the housing crisis. This is a scale play, to do houses in volume,” said CEO Paolo Tiramani.

The company has already opened up a second factory in North Las Vegas to accommodate the demand for its “casita”: a 400-square-foot option that has been ordered by families for their backyards or properties, or large companies for workforce housing. According to Tiramani, there are 170,000 names on the current wait list.

The company hopes to build a third factory that can develop large-scale products, like the prototype. A possible location could be Apex in Southern Nevada, according to a company official.

“We’ll scale from two to 6 million square feet, making it really one of the largest factories anywhere,” Tiramani said.

The company hopes to eventually streamline a process to customize various home options and also walk customers through a land-buying process.

