Rockdale County teacher let go after attacking student

By Alexandra Parker

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A teacher at Heritage High School in Conyers was let go after video surfaced of the teacher attacking a student.

Edward Senter, who also served as the school’s athletic director, reportedly picked up a student and slammed him to the ground. The incident left the student unconscious. His mother after said he suffered no further bruises or injuries.

Senter was charged with simple battery.

