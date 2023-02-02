State lawmakers target retail crime with two bills

By Angel Salcedo

NEW MEXICO (KOAT) — Retail crime is a concern for both local and chain business owners. Our state legislature is looking to address it.

KOAT spoke to Palms Trading Company, one of the largest and most historic Native American art businesses in New Mexico. They were broken into in 2022 and had almost $200,000 worth of art stolen.

Almost a year later, they’re just one of the small businesses in Albuquerque that have been victims of retail crime.

Peter Berger is the General Manager of the store. Berger said, “I can tell you there have been attempts since that time. We had to spend unfortunately quite a bit of money to reinforce the entire store. We’ve had security shutters put in and a bunch of other security details put in place.”

Up in Santa Fe, state legislators are working to present two new bills to drive criminals away. House Bill 55 would create a new criminal charge for repeat organized retail crime.

District 31 Representative Bill Rehm said, “we’re going to add up all the theft from the last calendar year. We don’t care which store you stole from. We’ll charge you with the appropriate felony.”

“I definitely think it’s a step in the right direction. There needs to be a deterrent,” said Berger.

House Bill 57 would give businesses the ability to use reasonable force to stop criminals before police arrive without the fear of being sued by the shoplifter.

“If we come together with this legislation, we can go ahead move forward,” said Representative Rehm.

Berger said, “I would love to see that in New Mexico. I think a citizen’s arrest is a perfectly reasonable thing. We were lucky that we recovered and we’re still in business. Other people aren’t that lucky.”

Retail crime isn’t just affecting small businesses either. On January 23rd Albuquerque Police announced the arrest of 23 people in a crime operation. 19 of them were repeat offenders.

