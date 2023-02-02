Skip to Content
Wayward cow creates chaos on Pleasanton streets

<i>Pleasanton Police/KPIX</i><br/>A wayward cow wandered through the streets of Pleasanton on January 1
Lawrence, Nakia
Pleasanton Police/KPIX
A wayward cow wandered through the streets of Pleasanton on January 1

By Web staff

    PLEASANTON, California (KPIX) — A wayward cow wandered through the streets of Pleasanton Wednesday evening, badly damaging a Tesla before local ranchers were able to lasso and capture it.

Pleasanton city spokesperson Teri Yan told the East Bay Times that the cow got out onto Bernal Avenue about 5:50 p.m. and was on the loose for more than an hour.

During its evening stroll, the large cow visited a McDonald’s parking lot among other stops with patrol vehicles in a 5 mph pursuit with lights flashing.

“It was running around exploring,” Yan told the paper. “Going on a tour.”

The cow also slammed into a Tesla, shattering the windshield and denting the vehicle.

A rancher on horseback pressed into service eventually was able to lassoed the wandering beast and load it into a cow trailer.

