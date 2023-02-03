Dolphin skull found in luggage at Detroit Metro Airport

By Sara Powers

Click here for updates on this story

ROMULUS, Michigan (WWJ) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents discovered a dolphin skull in unaccompanied luggage at Detroit Metro Airport last week.

The luggage was unintentionally separated from its owner during travel, and when the luggage reentered the country, X-ray screenings showed an image of what appeared to be a skull-shaped object.

Further investigation by customs agents and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service officials determined the object was a skull from a young dolphin.

“Certain fish and wildlife, and products made from them, are subject to import and export restrictions, prohibitions, permits or certificates, as well as other requirements,” according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials. “This includes wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, mollusks or invertebrates, and any animal part or product, to include skins, tusks, bone, feathers, or eggs.” The dolphin skull was seized and turned over to law enforcement wildlife inspectors for investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.