Ertz Family Foundation gives Eagles super fan Super Bowl tickets

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — Zach Ertz and the Ertz Family Foundation surprised a 15-year-old Eagles superfan, who crowdfunded his way to the Super Bowl, with two additional tickets so he can bring his siblings.

“I want to make it a family affair, I don’t want it to be just you and your mom,” former Eagles TE Zach Ertz said. “I’m the oldest of four boys I know how much it means to have your brothers there present in your life. So I want to gift you two tickets so your brother and sister can come to the game out here in Arizona as well.”

The Ertz Family Foundation tweeted a recorded video between Zach Ertz and Giovanni Hamilton on Friday afternoon.

“We got to give our friend GioThePodcaster 2 tickets to #SuperBowlLVII to bring his brother + sister with him to the game. Nothing matters more to us than family and we couldn’t be happier to make sure Gio’s family can be together to see their favorite team play in the big game!” the tweet said.

Earlier this week, we told you about Giovanni who crowdfunded $18,000 to cover expenses for him to be able to attend the Super Bowl in Arizona.

“I can’t thank you guys enough,” Gio tweeted, “I always feel like the odd one out but not when I am with you guys and not when I am watching football. I belong and I feel like I belong because of you. Go Birds. Love Gio.”

You may remember also remember “Gio” from back during Eagles training camp in 2019.

He waited several hours on a hot summer day to meet Carson Wentz during training camp. The opportunity was possible through Bianca’s Kids which helps fulfill the wishes of children.

The teen podcaster lives in Indianapolis but still cheers on his Birds from nearly 650 miles across the country.

