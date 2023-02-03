Spelman student’s design featured in Target’s Black History Month Collection

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA (WANF) — A sophomore at Spelman College is making a name for herself in the world of graphic design during Black History Month.

Computer science major Cadence Patrick is one of three students from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) whose designs are featured in Target’s Black History Month Collection.

“I still have to pinch myself,” Patrick said. “I wanted to do something positive, something motivating, something very uplifting and forward-thinking.”

Patrick’s winning creation depicts a young black man holding a glowing orb that reads “Black futures are bright.” She used her 17-year-old brother as inspiration.

“My brother is one of the kindest and creative people I know, and so I just thought I want people like him, young Black kids, to see that and think, ‘Yeah, my future is bright, and I can do whatever I want if I set my mind to it.’”

Patrick digitally drew the design using an application on her iPad, referencing several photos of her brother to bring it all together. The design is now on T-shirts, a baby onesie, and a journal, products that are all available at Target stores and online.

“I always want to be thinking about what can we do next,” she said “How can we inspire another generation?

Patrick said she hopes the future allows her to blend her passion for art and technology to continue to make a positive impact in her community.

“Black History Month isn’t just about looking back on our history and reflecting on it,” she said. “That is super important but it’s also about the history we’re creating every single day, and so it’s just an amazing feeling to be a part of that and to send the message that we’re always creating history.”

In addition to having her design featured as part of this year’s collection, Cadence also had the opportunity to partner with the Target team to learn about all aspects of production from textile selection to placing the new products in stores, according to a press release from Target.

