Mother’s fear confirmed after son’s body found

By James Felton and Hannah Mose

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WNEM) — A mother’s fears were confirmed when her son, one of the three rappers who went missing in Detroit, was found dead.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Lorrie Kemp told TV5 that her son Armani Kelly, from Oscoda, was one of the three men who had been reported missing.

Police said the bodies of Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicket were found Thursday night, Feb. 2 in an abandoned apartment building.

The three hadn’t been heard from since Jan. 21 when they drove to the Motor City to put on a concert that was reportedly canceled once they got down there.

“Yesterday the Detroit Police Department was conducting an investigation in the area of McNichols and Highland Park. They were going into an abandoned apartment complex when they notified us of human remains that were found in the basement of one of those complexes,” said Lt. Mike Shaw with Michigan State Police.

Shaw said at first glance, it wasn’t clear who the authorities had found.

“Due to weather conditions and the conditions of the victims, it’s unable to be determined just by sight alone,” Shaw said.

Police later identified the victims as Givens, Wicker, and Kelly.

When Kelly’s mother spoke to TV5 on Tuesday, she already believed her son was gone.

“I know my son’s dead,” she said.

Kemp also said that, in her mind, Kelly was a victim of foul play.

“This was a setup. Him to go to Lounge 31 on Gratiot and 7 Mile, they lured him there. Isn’t it funny that little flier for him to do his rap, “Marley Whoop” is his name, nobody has it? Lounge 31 doesn’t have it on their Facebook page, the promoter doesn’t. So, you explain to me where’d it go? What happened?” Kemp said.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate. They said the cause and death and the motive are still unknown.

“Currently, we are looking at all the evidence that we have gathered in that apartment complex and are currently continuing that investigation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-855-MICH-TIP.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.