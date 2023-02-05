School: Investigation underway into fight following basketball game

By Anna Kathman

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WNEM) — Police are investigating a fight following a boys’ high school basketball game that broke out Friday night, according to Saginaw Township Community Schools.

The school district announced Saturday morning that there was a fight after a game between Heritage High School and Saginaw Arthur Hill.

The school said that police found the incident did not involve any Heritage students or families.

“STCS would like to thank the Saginaw Township Police Department for their assistance and quick response, and Heritage families and students for helping to diffuse the situation,” the district said in a Facebook post.

No weapons were involved, according to the school district.

The Saginaw Township Police is investigating the incident.

