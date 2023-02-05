Woman who displayed handgun inside hospital fatally shot by deputies

By Raegan Scharfetter

Click here for updates on this story

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTVT) — The woman who displayed a handgun inside Arlington Memorial Hospital Saturday morning has died, police said.

Police said at 8:55 a.m. Feb. 4, officers were notified by staff that a woman entered the emergency room lobby, displayed a handgun and began making suicidal comments.

A security employee at the hospital confronted the woman and told her she needed to leave, police said. She then exited the building and left the property before officers arrived.

Once investigators identified the woman, they pushed out a bulletin to regional law enforcement partners. Shortly after, deputies with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office found an unoccupied vehicle related to the incident in the parking lot of Greenbelt Corridor Park.

Deputies searched the trails in the park and found the woman, who in turn pointed a weapon at them.

The DCSO said that after refusing to comply with demands to drop the weapon, deputies fired theirs—striking and killing her.

The woman’s identity has not been publicly released at this time and this remains and ongoing investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.