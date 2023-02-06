Baltimore Orioles take time to volunteer at food bank

By Pete Gilbert

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore Orioles players and managers took time Friday to volunteer to help the community.

The visit to the Maryland Food Bank was one of the Orioles’ Birdland Caravan events planned throughout the weekend.

The Birds jumped right in, manning the conveyor belt, separating the goods and battling tape dispensers as they prepare packages for Marylanders in need.

“We do a lot to get the word out. There’s a lot of people that are food insecure in our state, but when players from the Orioles come out, it just elevates the attention when folks like you (the media) come out. So, it’s huge for our mission,” said Carmen Del Guercio, CEO of the Maryland Food Bank.

“This is extra special because we haven’t been able to do this stuff for a couple of years,” said Mike Elias, executive vice president and general manager of the Orioles.

Infielder Gunnar Henderson, the top prospect in all of baseball, put his focus into the job Friday morning during his first Birdland Caravan experience.

“It’s been really awesome to be able to give back to the community, and to be here in Baltimore before the season, and get some meals out to some families who are in need, and it’s been really awesome,” he said.

The Orioles are openly embracing expectations, willing to say the playoffs are the expectation, not shying away from it, even in the American League East.

“Part of that is based on things I’ve been saying because I’m excited about the future of the team and the fact that I believe that our rebuild is behind us and we’ve got an incredible chance to be a very competitive team for years,” Elias said.

“It’s good that people think you’re good, and you want to embrace that. We have a talented group. So, I’m not worried about that. I like the makeup of our team, and I think we’re going to go out and play our butts off,” said Brandon Hyde, who’s in his fifth season as Orioles manager.

The Orioles are ready to win on the field, and Friday morning, no doubt winning off the field.

