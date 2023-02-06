Colleagues, friends lead procession to honor fallen firefighter

By Soyoung Kim

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — Representatives from multiple local agencies escorted a fallen Gresham firefighter on Sunday who, according to the City of Gresham, died in the line of duty on Friday from cardiac arrest.

The procession with Brandon Norbury’s body began at the medical examiner’s office in Clackamas and ended at the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home in southeast Portland.

Gresham Fire Chief Scott Lewis said Norbury dedicated his life to service.

“Very somber time as we escorted our fallen firefighter Brandon Norbury,” Lewis said.

Lewis said they were there to show honor and respect for the work Norbury has done.

“There’s a great deal of tradition and honor that goes with a line of duty death,” Lewis said.

Norbury served the community and country for many years.

“Brandon was a Navy Seal,” Lewis said. “Served his country before coming to the City of Gresham as a police officer. He worked as a police officer for seven years. Then he came to the fire department in July of ‘08 and has been with us ever since. He was a firefighter paramedic.”

Representatives from each of those departments showed up to remember their colleague and friend. Several neighboring agencies also joined the procession to pay their respects.

“The apparatus on the overpass alongside the roads that’s not Gresham, that’s the local fire department, that’s the City of Portland, that’s Clackamas County Fire 1,” Lewis said.

Those who know him said his legacy and impact will live on, Lewis said.

“We’ll do our best to honor his service,” he said.

Lewis said memorial service details are in the works.

