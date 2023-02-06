Family and friends await answers after human remains found near missing Lyft driver’s last location

By Steve King and Jossie Carbonare

OKEECHOBEE, Florida (WPBF) — People close to missing Lyft driver Gary Levin are waiting for answers after human remains were found in Okeechobee, close to where the 74-year-old was last spotted.

People close to Levin are waiting to see if those human remains are possibly him.

Howard Rice has been Levin’s friend for about 50 years. Rice has been anxiously waiting for any updates about the search for him.

“He’s a good friend. Not just with me, but other people that he knows,” said Rice. “Unfortunately, it doesn’t look all that great.

“We will do our utmost best and tirelessly work to bring those to justice,” said Rice.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) agent found human remains close to Levin’s last known location on Saturday morning, five days after he went missing. FDLE leaders say the positive identification will depend on the autopsy, and the results could be released as early as Wednesday.

Rice says he’s hoping someone who knows something comes forward soon.

“I would like other people to know that if they have any information whatsoever, that they bring it to the authorities in Florida, because he didn’t deserve. If something happened to him, he didn’t deserve it,” said Rice.

Levin, a Lyft driver, picked up his last fare in Delray Beach last Monday, with a scheduled dropoff in Okeechobee. His last known location was in Okeechobee.

On Thursday night, police arrested Matthew Flores in North Carolina, a suspect in a murder out of Hardee County.

Police say Flores crashed Levin’s Kia after a high speed chase. At this point, Flores is being held in jail on multiple charges, but none right now that are related to Levin’s disappearance.

The FDLE tipline for this case is 239-278-7170.

