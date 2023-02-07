Oakley woman Jennifer Decarlo pleads guilty to statutory rape of teenage boys, will serve 8 years in prison

By Web staff

MARTINEZ, California (KPIX) — An Oakley woman has pleaded guilty to the statutory rape of teenage boys and will serve nearly eight years in state prison, authorities announced Monday.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said in a press statement that 35-year-old Jennifer Decarlo pled guilty on Friday to two counts of lewd acts upon a minor, two counts of statutory rape, and one count of meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.

The crimes happened between January 2022 to March 2022. According to the DA’s office, the case initially involved Decarlo’s grooming of one minor victim fox sex and during the investigation, authorities found two additional minor victims.

Oakley police found social media accounts demonstrating how Decarlo groomed and lured young boys to her home for the purpose of committing lewd acts on them, the DA’s office said.

The victims were between 13 and 16 years old and Decarlo is believed to have met each victim through family, friends, or acquaintances, according to Oakley police.

Decarlo was sentenced Friday to seven years and eight months in state prison. Upon her release from prison, she will be placed on parole and required to register for life as a sex offender.

“Given the nature of the charges there is nothing that can be done to restore the innocence Jennifer Decarlo stole from these boys,” said Deputy District Attorney Chris Sansoe in a prepared statement. “However, we are satisfied knowing that she will serve a significant prison sentence followed by a requirement that she register as a sex offender for the rest of her life.”

