Telford Prison nurse accused of delivering meth, phones to inmate

Lawrence, Nakia
By TRACY GLADNEY

    NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTBS) — A registered nurse at the Telford Prison in New Boston, Texas, allegedly delivered meth, synthetic marijuana and seven cell phones to an inmate.

Deana Spurlock, 46, was arrested last Monday on felony bribery and drug charges for allegedly receiving $800 from inmate Antonio Vance, 38, for the contraband through a cash app.

Spurlock was released from Bowie County on a $105,000 bond.

If convicted, Spurlock faces two to 20 years in prison.

