Delivery workers’ dispute outside McDonald’s in Bronx ends in gunfire, wounding 2

TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) — A dispute among delivery workers resulted in two people shot outside a McDonald’s restaurant in the Bronx.

The victims, ages 20 and 28, were struck after shots were fired on Jerone Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both were shot in the feet and taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

One of the victims had an ongoing dispute with an 18-year-old bicycle deliveryman over money.

The 18 year old brought two other suspects with him to the McDonald’s, and the dispute escalated, ending in gunfire.

The 18 year old was later caught with two others, ages 22 and 26, during a car stop.

Charges are pending.

