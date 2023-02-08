Rock quarry explosion shakes Franklin, Cool Springs areas

By Daniel Smithson

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched to an explosion Wednesday afternoon at the Williamson County rock quarry.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the blast, near Downs Boulevard and Columbia Avenue, was planned but much larger than expected. The vibration was widespread and felt throughout downtown Franklin and the Cool Springs area.

The Franklin Special School District said the explosion could be felt at Franklin Elementary School. The quarry is less than less than a mile from the school.

“Because this blast felt very different from the routine blasts we sometimes hear, we advised our teachers and students to shelter in place today until we could determine that there was no danger of recurring blasts or debris,” the school district said in a statement. “The shelter in place lasted just five minutes until the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office gave us an all clear to resume normal activities. Please know that our students, faculty and staff are safe and we are continuing our day as usual.”

At this time, there are no reported injuries. If you need to report damage, you’re urged to contact the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified and will be investigating the incident.

