Threat cancels Arkansas middle school basketball game

FORT SMITH, Arkansas (KHBS) — Police said two people at the game were threatened by a person with a weapon. School officials canceled the game around 8 p.m.

Fort Smith Public Schools police Chief Bill Hollenbeck says the school resource officer on duty locked down the gym and the school.

“We were just extremely pleased to hear that our SRO acted swiftly and kept everybody safe,” Fort Smith communications manager Shari Cooper said. “They enabled the lockdown as soon as they heard about the possible threat and they kept everybody safe.”

Fort Smith police are still searching for the person who made a threat at a Kimmons Middle School basketball game Monday.

Having law enforcement present at special events like basketball games was a recommendation discussed by the Arkansas School Safety Commission before the school year started.

“That was one of the recommendations that came out that I think might have even been based on the fact that we were already doing that,” Cooper said.

