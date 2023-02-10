Former Flint police chief pleads no contest in illegal gambling case

By DEJANAY BOOTH

FLINT, Michigan (WWJ) — A former police chief in Flint pleaded no contest on Wednesday after prosecutors said he and two others engaged in illegal gambling, the Michigan Attorney General’s office announced.

William Bradford Barksdale is charged with gambling violations (five-year felony) and reckless use of a firearm (90-day misdemeanor).

State officials say Barksdale, as well as Alvin and Adam Crossnoe, operated West Point Arcade in Flint and were initially charged in 2018.

Regulation officers with the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) suspected gambling without a casino license and visited the arcade in 2017. Officials say the officers played casino-style games on computer stations and were paid in generic gift cards, fitting the definition of gambling and required a license.

Additionally, officials recovered 80 firearms during a search warrant. Eight of those weapons were sawed-off shotguns.

“The Michigan Gaming Control Board believes it’s important to eliminate illegal gaming operations because they don’t offer the protections legal, regulated gambling provides Michigan citizens,” said Henry Williams, MGCB executive director. “Illegal gaming operations do not belong in our neighborhoods, where they bring unwanted crime and prey on senior citizens and other vulnerable people. We are pleased with the outcome of this investigation.”

In October 2021, Adam Crossnoe pleaded to one count of gambling violations (misdemeanor) and was sentenced to two years probation. Alvin Crossnoe pleaded to one count of attempted gambling violations (five-year felony).

Barksdale is scheduled to appear for sentencing on April 14.

“My office remains committed to upholding gaming rules and regulations,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a press release. “We will continue to coordinate with the Michigan Gaming Control Board on this case and others to ensure our state’s gambling laws are strictly enforced.”

