Custom wheelchair stolen from Golden woman: “It’s like somebody taking your legs”

By RICK SALLINGER

Click here for updates on this story

GOLDEN, Colorado (KCNC) — McKenna Thrush and Cole Thrush of Golden are not your average couple. He is on the autism spectrum. She has cerebral palsy and spina bifida.

Someone stole one of her wheelchairs this past week.

“It’s like somebody taking your legs,” McKenna Thrush said. “It’s the only thing I can compare it to.”

The wheelchair was taken from their car parked outside where they live in Golden.

Cole Thrush told CBS News Colorado, ‘It was stolen from this vehicle in the middle of the night in our driveway, and we had no idea.”

McKenna has a power wheelchair, but the one that is missing is what she uses for everyday tasks like delivering for Door Dash.

“Without the chair, we can’t make money, I can’t do community work. My life is kind of on hold,” she said.

Her husband explained life for a couple with disabilities is not easy: “It can be difficult for us but also it’s a blessing, I couldn’t ask for anyone else.”

McKenna had words for the person who has what she calls “her legs”.

“I don’t think you realize the impact of taking that chair,” she said.

She says it is custom-fitted and costs between $3,000 and $5,000 to replace.

Golden police say they were told she doesn’t want to prosecute, just wants her wheelchair back.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise funds for a replacement wheelchair.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.