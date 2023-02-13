Fort Dodge community comes together to give barista a sweet surprise

By KCCI Staff

FORT DODGE (KCCI) — A Fort Dodge barista is feeling thankful after receiving a sweet surprise.

Dan and Linette Nelson were going to order something from Starbucks, but they were unsure of what to order. They say barista Taylor Bratland offered to help them pick out something they would like.

“When we went up to the counter, neither of us knew what we wanted. Taylor quickly came up to us and was like, ‘Hey, is there anything I can help you with on the menu?’ I really don’t know what I want. And he told us he could help us pick out something and we gave him a couple of things that we for sure wanted and he was so excited,” Linette Nelson said.

After the Nelsons got their drinks, Bratland said goodbye with a fun pun!

“Then, when he gave us our drinks and we were walking away, he yells like ‘Oh yeah! Have a grande!’ like the grande drink. And I was giggling, it made my night so much,” Linette Nelson said.

Linette Nelson posted about the experience on her Facebook. Through that post, she learned about how Bratland has a lot of fans. She also learned that throughout winter, Bratland had been walking to and from work because he was without a car.

That is when the Fort Dodge community came together to give Bratland a warm welcome and a big gift.

During his work break, Taylor was surprised with a car.

“Erika [who helped with the surprise] was like, ‘The community has seen the things that you have done. And we wanted to give back, so we got you this car, And I was like [silence due to his shocked reaction] and uh, it shook my world,” Bratland said. “Nine times out of ten, I make something that they enjoy. And that one tenth time time it only takes the second try for me to make something they do enjoy. And there is so much joy that I feel from being able to provide that for people.”

Bratland said he was surprised by how many people came together to make this happen. But, he wasn’t surprised by how kind the community is.

