Henne announces retirement following Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

By Gabe Swartz

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne announced his retirement Sunday following Kansas City’s win in Super Bowl LVII.

Henne announced the retirement via Instagram.

Henne’s final NFL pass was a touchdown to Travis Kelce in the AFC Divisional win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He played 13 seasons in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and the Chiefs.

