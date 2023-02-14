Local florists prepare for busy Valentine’s Day

By Vince Ybarra

FRESNO, California (KFSN) — Local florists are preparing to send out flowers by truckloads on Valentine’s Day.

James Hensley, General Manager for D & L flowers in Northeast Fresno, said it’s taken about two to three months to prepare for February 14th.

When it comes to the week of, he said the days stretch longer than normal.

“I’m here every morning at about 5, 5:30 in the morning and I won’t go home until about 7:30, 8 p.m. There are times we’re here until 1 or 2 in the morning,” said Hensley.

He says it’s all to make sure deliveries are made in a timely matter. Hensley says his business already has orders for about 350 arrangements to go out Tuesday, but he expects that number will continue to grow. And despite the long days, Hensley says the work is all worth it.

“You are a part of very special moments for people. Whether it be Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day,” said Hensley.

Judy Gentile-Gaither from Lou Gentile Flower Basket agrees.

“It’s such a personal expression,” said Gentile-Gaither.

Her father opened this business in 1949, and she took over as she got older. Gentile- Gaither said it can be difficult to deal with supply and demand for flowers during busy holidays like this one. But no matter the budget, her business is here to help.

“We can make something, anything small, a small bud vase, a loose wrap for $15, $20, $25, whatever price range they want to spend, we can fix something in here that they can take,” said Gentile- Gaither.

She said the chance to spread smiles is priceless.

