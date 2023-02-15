Arizona High School students construct tiny homes for learning program

By Marcos Icahuate

SAHUARITA, Arizona (KGUN) — Sahuarita High School students helped in the construction of tiny homes as part of a workforce skills course.

The school’s Construction Technology and Architectural Drafting teacher Adrian Morales lead the project.

“Tiny homes” have become a popular alternative to lower-cost residences for those in need of an affordable housing choice.

The student program to construct these homes helps in design and construction technology, while also having students earn high school and college credits.

Construction Technologies has students learn to read blueprints, finalize projects and pass inspections.

“Education in the current era must involve deep learning, integration across content, and applied innovation,” expressed Superintendent of Sahuarita Unified Schools Dr. Manuel Valenzuela. “This project exemplifies those ideals by teaching rigorous and relevant learning that helps students to work in teams with others, learn at high levels, and find real solutions and meaningful outcomes.”

