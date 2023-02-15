Des Moines student requests metal detectors in schools; District responds

By Marcus McIntosh

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — During Monday night’s Anti-violence Youth Town Hall, a fourth-grader stood up and asked a question.

“For this one time, in front of the mayor, in front of the police, in front of the school board, I would like to say, can we please get metal detectors?” said Darin Fernandez, a Des Moines Public School student fourth grader.

We spoke with Darin Fernandez’s mother, Jessica Fernandez.

She is proud of her son standing and asking the question.

“He mentioned to me, for this school year, he actually wanted a bulletproof book bag,” Jessica Fernandez said.

Earlier on Monday, during Des Moines Public Schools ‘State of the Schools’ address, Interim Superintendent Matt Smith was asked about school safety.

“Our schools are not unsafe,” Smith said.

Fernandez does not agree, but both she and her son are hopeful metal detectors are in the district’s future.

KCCI received a statement from the district that reads in part: “The district currently does not have plans to install metal detectors in our schools.”

