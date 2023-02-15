Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:18 AM

Des Moines student requests metal detectors in schools; District responds

<i>KCCI</i><br/>
KCCI
"For this one time

By Marcus McIntosh

Click here for updates on this story

    DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — During Monday night’s Anti-violence Youth Town Hall, a fourth-grader stood up and asked a question.

“For this one time, in front of the mayor, in front of the police, in front of the school board, I would like to say, can we please get metal detectors?” said Darin Fernandez, a Des Moines Public School student fourth grader.

We spoke with Darin Fernandez’s mother, Jessica Fernandez.

She is proud of her son standing and asking the question.

“He mentioned to me, for this school year, he actually wanted a bulletproof book bag,” Jessica Fernandez said.

Earlier on Monday, during Des Moines Public Schools ‘State of the Schools’ address, Interim Superintendent Matt Smith was asked about school safety.

“Our schools are not unsafe,” Smith said.

Fernandez does not agree, but both she and her son are hopeful metal detectors are in the district’s future.

KCCI received a statement from the district that reads in part: “The district currently does not have plans to install metal detectors in our schools.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content