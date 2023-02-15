Staffing shortage prompts week-long closure of Amador Transit system

By KOVR Staff

AMADOR COUNTY (KOVR) — People who rely on bus service in Amador County will have to find another way to get around until next week.

Amador Transit announced on Tuesday that they won’t be operating until Feb. 21.

The service says a staff shortage is the reason for the operations pause. No other details were given.

According to the service’s website, Amador Transit runs a fleet of 12 buses that includes weekday service in and around Amador County. Twice-daily connections to downtown Sacramento are also usually offered.

