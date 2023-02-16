The dancing doctors at UNC Children’s Hospital are back

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WRAL) — Led by pediatric oncologist Dr. Stuart Gold, a team of physicians and nurses created another funny and heartfelt music video to “celebrate” everyone who works tirelessly at UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill.

“The pandemic changed the world so dramatically, and stress and burnout in the medical community are still very high,” Gold said. “We wanted to brighten the day, even if just for a few moments, for our hard-working staff and show appreciation to everyone who works at UNC Children’s. We also wanted to bring a laugh to our patients and their families.”

This is the third annual video performed by Gold and many others at the hospital.

Highlights include dancing on the rooftop helipad and other locations.

Previous music videos featured Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.