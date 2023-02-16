“We heard the shots”: Witnesses describe shooting that killed 1, wounded 3 in El Paso mall

By LILIA LUCIANO, KERRY BREEN

EL PASO, Texas (KTVT) — Witnesses to the shooting that killed one person and wounded three others in an El Paso, Texas, mall said they feared for their lives amid the chaotic scene.

The shooting unfolded on Wednesday evening. At around 5:05 p.m., a shooting was reported at Cielo Vista Mall, which is across the street from a Walmart where a gunman killed 23 people in a racist attack in 2019.

“This is already the second time this happened,” said Simon Cortez, whose niece works at the mall.

One witness told CBS News the violence began when “two kids” were “arguing” in the mall’s food court. Police have not given information about the suspects or their motive.

“One of the kids looked at the other one and just said that he was going to kill him, and that’s when he pulled out a gun,” Katie Hood told CBS News. “And then we heard the shots go off.”

Hood said she ran to a nearby bathroom where she estimates there were “30 or 50” people. Another man told CBS News that the crowd was “pushing and shoving” as they ran for cover.

Police, including off-duty officers working security in the mall, responded within three minutes. One off-duty officer took a suspect into custody at the scene. A second suspect was later arrested, though police did not provide details on how he was apprehended.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Three others were hospitalized and are in critical condition.

“I was scared. I was in fear of my life,” said Michelle Lopez, another witness to the scene.

