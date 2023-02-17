2 convicted of kidnapping man, violently torturing him in Wyandotte County

By Web staff

KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KMBC) — Two Kansas men have been convicted of kidnapping, drug and gun charges in connection to the kidnapping and torture of a victim in Kansas City, Kan.

David Carr, 36, of KCK and James Poterbin, 46, of Edwardsville, Kan., were convicted of kidnapping the boyfriend of a woman they mistakenly believed had stolen drug money from them.

An indictment states that Carr and Poterbin bound the victim with zip-ties and duct-taped a shirt to his head, pistol-whipped him, smashed his fingers and committed other violent acts.

The victim was eventually released and Carr ordered a co-conspirator to burn the house down.

Carr and Poterbin were found guilty of kidnapping, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and discharging a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

Sentencing is set for May 2023.

