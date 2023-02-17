Skip to Content
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to host Saturday Night Live in March

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 4th.

Kelce made the announcement during a taping of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

he musical guest that night will be Kelsea Ballerini.

“It’s an absolute honor,” Kelce said.

