Josh Duggar’s attorneys present arguments, seeking to overturn child porn convictions

By Adam Roberts

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KHBS) — Josh Duggar’s attorneys argued Thursday that the former reality TV star’s child porn convictions should be overturned.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard the arguments in Kansas City.

Duggar’s attorneys argued that a federal agent physically stopped him from calling his attorney at one point and that any statements Duggar made at that time should not have been admissible in court.

They also argued that Duggar wasn’t able to call or impeach a critical witness who had access to the computer he’s accused of accessing child porn on.

In December 2021, Duggar was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. He was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison.

He was brought to a federal prison in Dallas County, Texas last summer.

Joshua Duggar is the oldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s 19 children and was a star on the television show “19 Kids and Counting.”

Joshua served as executive director of the Family Research Council and led rallies against LGBTQ rights, including a seven-state “Faith, Family, Freedom” tour.

He resigned from the Family Research Council after sexual misconduct allegations made when he was a juvenile were reported. Duggar went into what his family called “long-term rehab.”

