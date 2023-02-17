Man rams police, tries to run over officer, flees in stolen truck, Portland police say

By Web staff

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — A man is facing multiple charges Thursday after police say he tried to run over an officer, rammed a police vehicle and then caused a crash, all while driving a stolen pickup truck, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 10:30 a.m., police responded to Southeast 35th Place and Southeast Cora Drive in the Creston-Kenilworth Neighborhood after reports of a suspicious and suspected stolen truck.

Police said they found a black 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that had been reported stone in Portland. They told the man inside, later identified as Joshua Lee Smith, 41, of Portland, that he was being detained, but police said he started the truck and backed into an unmarked police car behind him. Then, police said Smith drove forward, trying to hit one of the officers in front of him.

“When the officer tried to move out of the way, the suspect steered toward the officer,” police said. “The officer jumped in front of his parked vehicle for protection, but the suspect rammed the back of it, pushing the PPB vehicle forward. The officer was unhurt.”

Smith then sped away, heading toward Southeast Holgate Boulevard.

Another officer saw the man driving on Southeast Woodstock Boulevard near Southeast 44th Avenue. The officer tried to pull him over, but he again sped away. Moments later, police found the truck after it had crashed head-on into another vehicle at Southeast 72nd Avenue and Southeast Tolman Street.

The force of the crash sent the truck up into a yard, and Smith jumped out and ran on foot.

The driver of the other vehicle had been injured in the crash and police called for emergency medical responders. She was treated at the scene and police gave her a ride home.

Meanwhile, police set up a perimeter and used a K9 to track Smith. He was found about 3 minutes later, hiding in a nearby backyard.

Smith was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Attempted Assault in the First Degree, Attempt to Elude Police by Vehicle (felony), Attempt to Elude Police on Foot (misdemeanor), Reckless Driving, Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver with Injury (felony), Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver with Property Damage (misdemeanor), Assault in the Third Degree (2 counts), Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (2 counts), Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, and an arrest warrant.

