Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 12:53 PM

Rep. Carbajal thanks firefighters for saving newborn, parents

By KSBY Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    CALIFORNIA (KSBY) — Rep. Salud Carbajal visited the Lompoc Fire Department headquarters on Wednesday to thank firefighters and first responders for helping rescue a family during the January 9 storm.

On January 9, firefighters and first responders recued a newborn and the baby’s parents immediately following the birth of the baby.

Rep. Carbajal also visited Lompoc City Hall and met with Mayor Jenelle Osborne and City Manager Dean Albro.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content