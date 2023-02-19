Five teens shot within 12 hour span in metro Atlanta

By Bridget Spencer and Miles Montgomery

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WANF) — A community walk prayer walk calling for the end to gun violence is scheduled for Saturday morning due to recent violence. Officials say the walk was scheduled before five teenagers were shot within a 12-hour span in the metro Atlanta area.

Atlanta Police are investigating shootings that injured five teenagers within a 12-hour span in the metro Atlanta area.

Officers tell Atlanta News First that one of the shootings happened near Lee Street and Murphy Avenue.

The current extent of the injuries the two teenage boys have is unknown at this time.

This is just one incident in a spate of overnight violence

In Brookhaven, three teen boys between the ages of 14 and 16 are in the hospital after a shooting at a gas station. It happened late Friday night at the QuikTrip on Buford Highway near Cliff Valley Way, officials say.

According to police, they found two teens at the gas station and another at a nearby apartment complex. Their specific ages were not provided.

The spate of shootings comes just ahead of a prayer walk being held in Atlanta.

Faith leaders are scheduled to gather with community members at Rodney Cook Park in an effort to help end youth violence as part of the “We Care” Interfaith Collaborative.

The walk is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

“We’re not going out here passive,” said Bishop Dexter Johnson at the Higher Ground Empowerment Center Church. “Let us show you a better way.”

Officials say the Interfaith Group began thinking about the plan for the community walk after the 17th Street Bridge shooting that left two teenagers dead in November 2022.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.