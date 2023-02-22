Lake Ozark Fire Protection District will soon utilize oxygen masks for pets

By Jack Laurie

LAKE OZARK, Missouri (KOMU) — The Lake Ozark Fire Protection District announced Tuesday it will be adding a new kind of life-saving equipment to its medical arsenal: oxygen masks for pets.

According to a press release, the new masks come after a recent residential fire resulted in the preservation of human life, but unfortunately, not that of the resident’s pets, which succumbed to smoke conditions.

The department said that by working together with one area resident, they were able to facilitate the donations of the new masks from the organization WAG’N O2 For Life.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, it’s estimated that nearly 40,000 pets die every year in fires, most due to smoke inhalation.

The department said the new masks will greatly enhance its mission for life safety.

“Our pets, regardless of their size, are a part of our families,” the department said in the release, “and we want to give them every opportunity for survival, no different than their human counterparts.”

The department will give a presentation of the new masks at Lake Ozark FPD Station 1 on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

