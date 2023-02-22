Police: Suspects on mopeds stealing AirPods from people in Manhattan

By Web staff

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Police say a group of suspects on mopeds has been stealing AirPods from people in Manhattan.

In total, investigators say four suspects have struck 21 times since late January.

They typically work with two suspects on each moped. The passenger gets off, approaches the victim from behind, and steals the Apple AirPod Max headphones right off their head.

These headphones are typically valued around $500.

Police say no injuries have been reported.

