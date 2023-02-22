Tennessee high school athlete’s legs amputated after being hit by car

By Aaron Cantrell

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee (WTVF) — A Smyrna high school athlete’s life was changed in a matter of seconds after being struck by a car in downtown St. Louis.

Seventeen-year-old Janae Edmondson was with her family, walking back to their hotel, when she was pinned between two cars. Her injuries required the amputation of her legs.

She was there for a volleyball tournament with MID TN Volleyball Club.

“This was a date we looked forward to. A date we train to. This is a date our athletes have spent countless hours in the gym and outside the gym mentally preparing,” MID Tn Volleyball Club Assistant Director Jeff Wismer said.

The volleyball tournament in St. Louis was something Janae and her teammates were really excited about, too.

“This was opening weekend for recruiting for division 1 coaches, which then becomes a launching point for all college recruiting,” Wismer said.

The incident happened on February 18. She was struck by an airborne car, which pinned her in between two vehicles.

“We have learned that a driver ran through a yield sign, and, driving through that yield sign, made contact with another car — and that car slid and hit Janae,” Wismer said.

“This was a vibrant young athlete who had recently committed to play college volleyball at a local university here in Tennessee. We don’t know what the future is for her right now,” Wismer added.

Messages of support are coming in from all over the world, including from her Basketball coach at Smyrna High School.

Coach Lonnie Drayton, SHS girls’ softball and girls’ basketball coach, offered this statement:

“Janae is one of the toughest, most hard-nosed kids I have ever had the privilege of coaching. I have known her and her family since she was in elementary school and am completely assured that her family is equipped to make the most out of this tough situation. They are one of the most close-knit families I know, and Janae will definitely have the foundation to overcome this situation stronger than ever.” Also, the high school’s volleyball coach, Katy Bell, said:

“We are brokenhearted and devastated at what one of our own is going through and will continue to go through. Janae Edmondson is a bright light with a gorgeous smile and a wonderful work ethic. Our volleyball team is a family, and we are anxiously awaiting the opportunity to surround her with hugs, love, and laughter. She has a long road of recovery ahead and anyone with resources or a platform, please share the situation, the GoFundMe, and shower the family with prayers.” Thousands are also donating to a GoFundMe to help the Edmondson family.

“I hope the Edmondsons are encouraged by the 12-year-old kid who donates $12 dollars because it’s her jersey that’s got to be encouraging,” Wismer said.

Wismer says Janae is a leader. He knows the leadership will be challenged because she’s got to follow now. He said there will be a time when that baton is passed back to her.

He wants Janae and the Edmondson family to know there’s an entire community of people ready to assist and set them up with whatever they need.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 21-year-old Daniel Riley. He’s facing several charges in this case, including second-degree assault.

Riley is being held without bond.

Video shared by a community group in St. Louis shows the moments Riley struck another vehicle at 40 miles per hour, which sent that vehicle airborne before it struck Janae.

The suspect in the case was out on bond and supposed to be on house arrest for a first-degree robbery charge.

NewsChannel 5 has learned he’s received numerous GPS violations — 51, in fact. The most recent violation happened five days before the crash.

Missouri courts say since being released on house arrest, Total Court Services — which monitors location data for many pretrial detainees — filed 51 GPS violations that are documented on Missouri CaseNet in Riley’s case.

They said when violations like these occur, an entry is made on CaseNet, signifying that a filing has been made. This is the same procedure that is followed in every civil and criminal case in Missouri every time a filing is made.

They said notices are emailed to the attorneys of record and not to judges on any filing, criminal or civil. The courts say with every case, it is the responsibility of the attorneys to record and bring relevant matters to the Court’s attention by filing and scheduling for hearing any motions deemed appropriate.

They said in the violation cases, every time one was filed, the assigned prosecutor and defense attorney of record received a notification via email according to normal procedure.

However, they say the prosecutor, to date, has never filed a motion to revoke Riley’s bond in response to any of the 51 violations filed in his pending robbery case.

