Ability Gym provides training opportunities for disabled athletes

By Rheanna Wachter

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Nestled between two clothing stores is Ability Gym. But Ability Gym isn’t your average gym, this gym is specifically designed for disabled athletes and people with complex medical issues.

Ability Gym is ran by the Disabled Athlete Sports Association.

“We provide opportunities for individuals with physical disabilities to be the best they can be,” said Kelly Belman, the found and director. “We don’t want people to be patients their whole lives.”

Ability Gym is located inside of the Mid Rivers Mall.

