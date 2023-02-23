Cold weather creating concerns for safety of homeless in SoCal

By Leo Stallworth

PALMDALE, California (KABC) — With a new weather system bringing cold temperatures plus rain and snow to Southern California, advocates are worried about the safety of homeless people out on the streets.

Activists are gathering up blankets and jackets to help keep those on the streets warm. Some say there simply is not enough room in the shelters to house all those in need.

“We wish we could do more,” said Glennie Wilburn, a volunteer helping serve meals to the homeless at Lancaster United Methodist Church. “We’re doing everything we can do.”

Some of the homeless say they’ve seen friends die on the streets in the harsh elements of the Antelope Valley.

“It’s been rough out here,” said Robert Hull, a homeless man. “A lot of people I know have just been passing away because it’s hard for them to survive.”

This year’s Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count data released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority reports Antelope Valley’s homeless population experienced a slight decrease to 4,598. But the 2020 count reported 4,755 people homeless in the Antelope Valley, a 44% increase over the figures in 2019.

The homeless argue even with a slight decrease in their population the bottom line is there’s just not enough shelter space in the AV for those desperate to stay dry and warm.

“There’s a waiting list – a waiting list to get into the shelter,” Hull said.

