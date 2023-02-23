Detroit man charged with peeping through windows in Macomb County

By Web staff

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Detroit man is facing multiple charges after he was allegedly peeping through windows in Eastpointe and Warren.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, Marquis Fleming, 41, is alleged in January and February 2023 to have used a step ladder to peek through young girls’ windows on multiple occasions.

Fleming was arraigned Tuesday on three counts of window peeping (90-day misdemeanor) in Eastpointe.

“It is despicable that someone would prey on young children. This type of crime can quickly escalate to more serious crimes against young females. I would like to thank Eastpointe and Warren Police Departments for working together to get the accused off the streets,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

A $50,000 cash/surety bond was set for each count. Upon his release, Fleming is required to wear a steel cuff tether.

A pre-trial is set for March 15 in Eastpointe District Court.

