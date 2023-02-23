Elderly woman rescued after car goes into canal in Phoenix
By Hector Gonzales
PHOENIX (KNXV) — A woman has been taken to a hospital after her vehicle went into a canal.
Just before noon Wednesday, Phoenix Fire crews were called to the canal near Central Avenue and Baseline Road for a water rescue.
When crews arrived they located a midsize SUV that was submerged in about four feet of water.
The driver, identified as a 76-year-old woman, was sitting on the roof and in need of rescuing.
Firefighters used the platform of a ladder truck to get her off the vehicle and onto dry land.
The woman was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures.
It’s unclear how the vehicle ended up in the canal.
