Jack Harlow donates 300+ pairs of New Balance shoes to Louisville kids

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — If you’re a Jack Harlow fan, you may have noticed how much he wears New Balance shoes.

He’s been wearing them since he lived in Louisville, and now he’s giving them away to kids in his hometown.

The award-winning rapper recently donated 370 pairs of New Balance shoes to all kids living at the five Louisville campuses of Family Scholar House.

While Harlow couldn’t be there, his mother, Maggie Harlow, attended a red carpet event to let the children show off their new shoes.

She even brought a life-size Jack cutout made by her business Signarama Downtown.

Jack Harlow received an award for commitment to community in Louisville.

