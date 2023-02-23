Woman concerned about coyote sightings in west Omaha neighborhood after she says one bit her small dog

By Quanecia Fraser

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — A West Omaha woman says she’s glad her dog is OK after it got attacked by a coyote. Nancy Chacon says there have been several sightings in her neighborhood.

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab says coyotes are common throughout Nebraska and in the last two decades, more of them are popping up in urban areas.

Chacon said she let her dog, Sissy, out in their backyard which has an invisible/electrical fence Sunday night. In a matter of seconds, she said a coyote bit Sissy.

“She was lucky she was only injured and fortunately, there were no internal injuries,” Chacon said.

Sissy is now on antibiotics and pain medication.

“Village Pointe and places west, are close to wide open spaces like agricultural ground and so it’s very common to see coyotes on the outskirts of Omaha,” said Laura Stastny, the executive director of Nebraska Wildlife Rehab.

Stastny said humans and their pets can co-exist with coyotes safely, but there are important steps to take.

“If you’re out walking where there are coyotes, keep your dogs on a leash and keep them close to you,” Stastny said.

She also recommends having a physical fence behind your home.

“Those underground electric fences are really good maybe for keeping your dog in, but of course, it doesn’t keep coyotes out and it also doesn’t keep other neighborhood dogs or people from getting into your yard who could harm your dog,” Stastny said.

Chacon said that’s exactly what she plans to do now: “We just feel we’re going to have to get one for the protection of our dog.”

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab said you should also vaccinate your pets to protect them from diseases wildlife can carry. Stastny also recommends keeping cats, pet food and water inside.

Nebraska Wildlife Rehab has more information about how to safely co-exist with coyotes here.

