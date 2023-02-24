‘An astronomical rise’: Kansas health leaders warn of spike in norovirus cases

By Brian Johnson

OLATHE, Kansas (KMBC) — Local health officials are warning about a huge spike in norovirus cases.

Officials say the number of cases are high, particularly in Johnson and Douglas Counties on the Kansas side.

Wastewater testing shows extremely high counts of the norovirus in those counties.

“What we’re seeing is the truly like astronomical rise,” said Sonia Jordan, director of informatics for the Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Department. “What we’re seeing right now is unusual and I have heard that it’s happening in communities all over the country.”

The norovirus is commonly known as the stomach flu, which includes vomiting and diarrhea.

It’s highly contagious. Cruise ships, school trips and other gatherings have been known for mass transmission.

People can spread it before they feel sick and up to three days after symptoms go away.

“The really important thing for people to know is that hand sanitizer does not work for norovirus,” said Elizabeth Holzschuh, the director of epidemiology for the Johnson County Health Department.

There are really no treatments, so prevention is number one. Health experts recommend washing your hands and scrubbing them.

Students should also take water bottles to school, as drinking fountain handles can spread illness.

