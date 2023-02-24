Daughter of man who died in Grand Bay house fire speaks out

By Ashlyn Nichols

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Nearly two weeks ago, FOX10 News reported on a man in Grand Bay who lost his life in a house fire.

That man was 51-year-old Jose Manuel Zendejas.

His daughter, 18-year-old Evelyn Zendejas, is raising money for funeral expenses.

“The nurse told us it’s better for you all not to see him, to remember the way you used to see him, not how he looks right now,” said Evelyn.

“I’m saving up- my mom is also working. She works almost 12 hour shifts, working almost to 7 days so that is a lot of hours. And my older brother works night shifts,” she said.

She says her parents were split, but her father was always involved in her life… even from far away.

“He would always take care of us, take us shopping, go out, go out to eat, he would do my little pigtails. He was just a really wonderful dad,” she stated.

