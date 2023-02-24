Heinz trying to find ‘ketchup boat guy’ who survived lost at sea for 24 days

By Meghan Schiller

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Every Pittsburgher’s beloved ketchup manufacturer just started another venture. It’s not a new condiment. It’s a manhunt.

He’s called the “ketchup boat guy” and once he turns up, he’ll get handed the keys to a brand-new boat.

It all started with a rescue in the Caribbean Sea. A plane spotted a stranded man who wrote “help” across the hull of his boat. He ended up getting rescued by a container ship. New reports identify the rescued man as Elvis Francois from Dominica.

The Columbian Navy posted a video to Twitter saying it helped rescue the man. It was later learned Francois survived at sea for 24 days eating only ketchup, some spices and fresh rainwater.

He told authorities the strong currents pulled his boat out to sea, but with no flare or signal, he waited for a miracle.

The Columbian Navy sent out pictures of Francois getting medical care, safe aboard the ship.

Once Kraft Heinz got wind of the ketchup connection, the company decided to gift him a new state-of-the-art boat, complete with all the latest technology and, of course, navigation.

There’s only one problem: the company can’t find him.

That’s when Kraft Heinz turned to social media using the hashtag “Find the Ketchup Boat Guy” complete with a message in a Heinz ketchup bottle. The message reads, in part “we’re setting this message adrift into the sea of the internet, because if anyone can help us find him, it’s you.”

So far, Heinz said it’s dealt with a lot of fakes, reached out to the government of Dominica and even enlisted the help of the Columbian Navy, but no dice.

KDKA-TV’s Meghan Schiller asked some people in the Strip District “could you survive for 24 days eating nothing but Heinz ketchup?”

“Yes, it’s possible. I know it’s possible,” said Pittsburgh resident Abiya Lenge. “I’ve never tried, but I know it’s possible.”

“I’m going to go with no. I love ketchup. I stick it on everything,” said Mike Porterfield, another Pittsburgh resident.

“I think so, I’ve made it to 85,” said Ron Anderson.

Anderson thinks the internet will help track the man down. As he buffs the floors inside Pamela’s Diner, he can’t help but feel a little jealous. His decked-out Dodge is parked outside, covered in black and gold Pittsburgh decals. A tricked-out ketchup-themed boat is all he needs.

“It’s too bad it’s not me,” said Anderson. “But I am a Heinz ketchup lover!”

