NOPD issued 2 citations for illegal dumping in New Orleans East last year, data shows

By Aubry Killion

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — WDSU Investigates is working to get answers about tires being dumped in New Orleans.

It’s a massive problem, and people in the area are outraged. Many in New Orleans East want to see more enforcement.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, two citations for dumping were written in the seventh district for all of 2022. NOPD said 22 were issued across the entire city in 2022.

Scott Boyle with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said the department plans on installing cameras in the Michoud area.

Since October, a portion of the Michoud exit off I-10 in New Orleans East has been shut down after safety concerns from tires being dumped.

DOTD expects the interchange to open in four weeks, weather permitting. Crews have been working overtime to clean up the area.

DOTD estimates the cleanup cost taxpayers $120,000.

“That accounts for salaries, equipment, materials needed to perform this operation,” Boyle said. “Those efforts did take away from other efforts that could have been performed in other locations that were also needed such as sweeping, pothole patching, drainage, cleaning, things of that nature. I’m hopeful within the next four to six weeks that there’s a strong possibility that we will have surveillance at that location.”

Boyle said about 10,000 tires have been picked up in that location.

NOPD declined to speak with WDSU on camera for this story.

They issued the following statement:

“The NOPD investigates and issues citations for illegal dumping when there are available descriptions of dumping vehicles, license plates or credible information as to perpetrators caught in the act. Often, this dumping occurs in very remote areas or at times/locations when there are no witnesses. That makes identification of perpetrators very difficult. We ask citizens to be vigilant and get license plate numbers and vehicle descriptions whenever possible. In addition, we ask those living near some of these illegal dumping sites or any concerned citizen to work with NOPD through our New Orleans Neighbors & Police Anti-Crime Councils ‘NONPAC’ which meet monthly in each district. These community engagement opportunities will allow specific plans to be put in place to combat illegal dumping as well as other crimes by working together.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.